Tom Brady's TB12 Sports and Brady Brand merging with Nobull

TB12 closing Foxboro store TB12 closing Foxboro store 00:25

BOSTON – Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is merging his TB12 and Brady Brand companies with the Nobull fitness brand.

Brady confirmed the news on social media Tuesday, saying the companies are "forming one complete wellness company that at its core, will help people become the best version of themselves."

"The goal for us is massive growth that will change the game in training and nutrition for the world. There's no limit on how many people we can impact and that's what I'm most excited about," Brady posted.

TB12 recently closed its facilities in Foxboro at Patriot Place and on Boylston Street in Boston. At the time, representatives from the company said the Foxboro location was moving to Franklin and opening under the new brand name TBRx, standing for "Total Body Recovery."

Brady, the future Hall of Fame quarterback, won six Super Bowl titles in New England before leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won a seventh championship.

Next season, Brady is scheduled to step into the broadcast booth after signing a massive contract with Fox.

Brady praised Mike Repole, who is the majority stakeholder in Nobull, for the merger.

"We've pushed each other to get better everyday and now it's time to bring this attitude to the world," Brady posted.

Brady, who was honored at Gillette Stadium earlier this season, is scheduled for a return to Foxboro later this year. The team plans to induct him into the Patriots Hall of Fame during a ceremony on June 12.