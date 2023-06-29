Watch CBS News
Tiny house in Duluth on market for $195K

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – One tiny home in Duluth has a not-so-tiny price tag.

Tiny homes are usually a lower-cost option in the housing market. But a one-bedroom, one-bathroom home is listed at a shocking $195,000.

Outside there is a patio and a grill. Inside it has everything a normal house would like a kitchen, bathroom and laundry.  

There is a reason for the high price though, according to realtor Krysti Gillman.

"Building materials were high, labor prices was high, and there was a lot of obstacles that the builders and the owners of the home had to overcome throughout that whole process," Gillman said.

The developer says that's because the house was built during the COVID-19 pandemic.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 10:42 PM

