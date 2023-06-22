Timberwolves weigh their options ahead of NBA draft

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tim Connelly has only been the president of the Timberwolves for just over a year.

"Oh it's night and day," he said about the different feeling from this June to last. "It's been awesome to explore. The weather's so nice, within the city, outside the city."

This is Connelly's second draft in Minnesota. The team's only pick is late in the second round. That is limiting.

"I think we'll prioritize a guy that can further add to the culture," said Connelly.

With the 53rd pick, Connelly allowed for the possibility that the Timberwolves could trade up. Not to the first round but, to early in the second.

"We have a board," Connelly said. "If we think a guy has dropped in an area we can move up into and we think he's undervalued, we'd be pretty aggressive."

The Wolves have hosted 12 prospects for workouts. Others declined because of the late draft slot. But not Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, who is trying to become the first NBA draft selection from the Virgin Islands.

"I got a whole country behind me," said Hodge. "It's definitely different. It feels different. But definitely excited. I mean to make history is going to mean a lot for the country for me. So just being positive and hoping for the best."

Hitting the jackpot in the second round is rare. Many players taken 53rd overall don't pan out.

"Anyone who tells you they have the draft figured out, you should go the other way," said Connelly. "So, fingers crossed. I think we're ready to make an informed decision. Hopefully it's not an informed mistake."