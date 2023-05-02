Timberwolves to play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi in October

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi this fall.

The NBA announced Tuesday that the Wolves will play the Dallas Mavericks at Etihad Arena on Yas Island Oct. 5 and 7.

"As the NBA continues its global expansion, the Minnesota Timberwolves are honored to be selected for The NBA Abu Dhabi Games," Wolves CEO Ethan Casson said. "Thank you to the NBA and the host city of Abu Dhabi for allowing us the opportunity to bring fans together through the game of basketball."

This is the second year the league has hosted games in Abu Dhabi. Tickets have not yet gone on sale, but fans can register their interest on the NBA website.

Despite having one of the league's top players in Luka Doncic and a blockbuster midseason trade for Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks finished 38-44 this season, missing the playoffs. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, rode a young core to the play-in tournament, secured the 8th seed and were bounced in the first round by the Denver Nuggets.