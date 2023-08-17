Watch CBS News
Timberwolves

Timberwolves to open regular season on the road in Toronto: See regular season schedule

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Timberwolves unveil 2023 City Edition jerseys paying tribute to Minnesota lake life
Timberwolves unveil 2023 City Edition jerseys paying tribute to Minnesota lake life 00:44

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday announced the team's 2023-24 regular season schedule. Here's what you need to know.

For the first time in several years, the Wolves will open the regular season on the road, facing Toronto on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Just a few days later, the team will open the home portion of the schedule on Oct. 28 against the Miami Heat.

Throughout the season, there are many notable games, including the team's matchup against defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets on Nov. 1 and March 19. The team also faces LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakes on Dec. 21.

Ten of the games will be nationally televised. There are two remaining games that will be released following the Group Play section of the inaugural In-Season Tournament. 

See 80-game schedule below: 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 3:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.