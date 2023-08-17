Timberwolves to open regular season on the road in Toronto: See regular season schedule

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday announced the team's 2023-24 regular season schedule. Here's what you need to know.

For the first time in several years, the Wolves will open the regular season on the road, facing Toronto on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Just a few days later, the team will open the home portion of the schedule on Oct. 28 against the Miami Heat.

Throughout the season, there are many notable games, including the team's matchup against defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets on Nov. 1 and March 19. The team also faces LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakes on Dec. 21.

4+ hours of cleanup for 4 minutes of content.



enjoy your 23-24 schedule release, Wolves fans. pic.twitter.com/e8qJhcovBd — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 17, 2023

Ten of the games will be nationally televised. There are two remaining games that will be released following the Group Play section of the inaugural In-Season Tournament.

See 80-game schedule below: