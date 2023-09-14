Timberwolves sign guard Vit Krejčí

MINNEAPOLIS — The Timberwolves signed guard Vit Krejčí today, the team announced.

Krejčí, 23, is from Czechia.

He played for the Atlanta Hawks last year, and scored 36 points in 29 games.

His rookie season, he averaged 6.2 points per game in 30 appearances with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

NEWS: @Timberwolves Sign Vít Krejčí



Krejčí will wear #17



Full release:https://t.co/ohopATDpGk — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) September 14, 2023

MORE: Wolves legend Kevin Garnett says Anthony Edwards looks "different" and "super motivated"

Krejčí was the 37th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Terms of the contract have not been released.