Timberwolves

Timberwolves sign guard Vit Krejčí

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Timberwolves signed guard Vit Krejčí today, the team announced.

Krejčí, 23, is from Czechia. 

He played for the Atlanta Hawks last year, and scored 36 points in 29 games.

His rookie season, he averaged 6.2 points per game in 30 appearances with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Krejčí was the 37th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Terms of the contract have not been released.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 3:08 PM

