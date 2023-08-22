Wolves legend Kevin Garnett says Anthony Edwards looks "different" and "super motivated"

MINNEAPOLIS -- The greatest Minnesota Timberwolves player ever has some praise for the franchise's current superstar.

On his Showtime show "Ticket and The Truth," Kevin Garnett said Anthony Edwards looks "different" this summer.

Let me clarify what I said yesterday for the ones that didn’t hear me. @theantedwards_ about to be in that conversation for the top dog! He looking DIFFERENT, am I trippin? pic.twitter.com/454SvaCNjy — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) August 21, 2023

"You know how summertime, you don't see nobody for two months and then all the sudden you see somebody, and that motherf---er look good, or you can tell that motherf---er been working?" Garnett said to his co-host Paul Pierce. "That's how Anthony Edwards looks to me."

"He looks super motivated," Garnett added. "He just looks good."

Edwards has spent the summer training and playing with USA Basketball in the leadup to the FIBA Men's World Cup. In the last pre-cup game, Edwards logged 34 points and six assists in a 99-91 win over Germany.

"You're not gonna find better competition than USA Basketball in the summer," Garnett, who also played with the national team in his heyday, said. "The practices, the workouts, the knowledge that's passing ... You're around great players that's open, that's sharing and helping each other."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 07: Anthony Edwards #10 of the United States runs on the court in the second half of a 2023 FIBA World Cup exhibition game against Puerto Rico at T-Mobile Arena on August 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The United States defeated Puerto Rico 117-74. Getty Images

If Edwards can take another leap next season, it would be a boon for the Wolves and a bad time for anyone he plays against. In his most recent NBA action -- the Wolves' playoff series against the Denver Nuggets -- Edwards averaged 31.6 points a night over five games. Garnett thinks the 22-year-old can be "in that conversation for the top dog" this season.

Edwards and USA Basketball play New Zealand in the first round of the World Cup on Saturday morning.

The other two members of the Wolves' big three -- Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert -- are playing for the Dominican Republic and France, respectively, in the World Cup.

Note: The video above first aired July 11, 2023.