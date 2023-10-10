Timberwolves, Lynx to host locker room liquidation sale next week

MINNEAPOLIS — Timberwolves and Lynx fans: Your chance to buy discounted team merchandise — some with autographs — will arrive next week.

Both teams announced that a locker room liquidation sale is set for next Tuesday at 9 a.m. Merchandise will include signed basketballs, postered and team-issued gear.

"A full range of apparel featuring T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts, pants, and shorts are available in a variety of colorways. Shoes are also available at discounted prices," the news release said.

The sale will be held on the skyway level at Mayo Clinic Square in downtown Minneapolis and will continue throughout the day until all items are sold. All proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Fastbreak Foundation, which is a charitable campaign run by both teams.