Watch CBS News
Lynx

Timberwolves, Lynx to host locker room liquidation sale next week

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Why do Minnesota sports fans think they’re cursed?
Why do Minnesota sports fans think they’re cursed? 03:30

MINNEAPOLIS — Timberwolves and Lynx fans: Your chance to buy discounted team merchandise — some with autographs — will arrive next week.

Both teams announced that a locker room liquidation sale is set for next Tuesday at 9 a.m. Merchandise will include signed basketballs, postered and team-issued gear.

SPORTS NEWS: Twins host Astros at Target Field for Game 3 in tied-up ALDS

"A full range of apparel featuring T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts, pants, and shorts are available in a variety of colorways. Shoes are also available at discounted prices," the news release said.

The sale will be held on the skyway level at Mayo Clinic Square in downtown Minneapolis and will continue throughout the day until all items are sold. All proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Fastbreak Foundation, which is a charitable campaign run by both teams. 

First published on October 10, 2023 / 10:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.