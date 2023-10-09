Target Field reveals big plans as Twins host Astros in tied-up ALDS

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Field has revealed everything they have planned as the Minnesota Twins, hot off their series-tying win Sunday evening, host the Houston Astros for Game 3 of their ALDS series.

Houston right-hander Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) is on deck to oppose Minnesota right-hander Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) Tuesday at 3:07 p.m., with gates opening at 1 p.m.

Game 4, which we now know will happen for sure, is scheduled to be played Wednesday at either 1:07 p.m., should the Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers series also go to Game 4, or at 6:07 p.m., if the Orioles-Rangers series ends in three games.

This series marks the first time in more than two decades that Twins fans are celebrating a second playoff series. Over the weekend, tens of thousands flocked to Target Field just to watch a simulcast of the first two games against the Astros.

The Twins broke two curses to get to this point, ending an 18-game playoff losing streak and a 21-year series win drought. They swept the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0, allowing just one run in those two games.

The Astros are a formidable opponent, coming in as the reigning World Series champions with the third-best record in the AL this season, but the Twins' 6-2 win Sunday evening was also a decisive statement, one which has Twins fans ready for a rollicking pair of games this week.

Game 3 highlights

The ceremonial first pitch of Game 3 will be a reunion of Hall of Famers — two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Johan Santana will throw out the pitch to 2009 AL Most Valuable Player and hometown hero Joe Mauer.

The national anthem will be performed by vocalist Aby Wolf, classily accompanied by a number of brass instrumentalists from the Minnesota Orchestra.

Downtown residents will want to be aware that there will be a pregame flyover featuring two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Minnesota National Guard's 148th Fighter Wing. Loud noises of a more rhythmic type will be emanating from Gate 34, where DJ Dudley D will be spinning plenty of Minneapolis-flavored jams.

Game 4 highlights

Game 4 will kick off with a reunion harkening back all the way to the Twins' 1987 World Series win, as two-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove Award winner and 1987 ALCS Most Valuable Player Gary Gaetti throws the pitch to Dan Gladden, who memorably slugged a grand slam in Game 1 of the 1987 series.

It should be noted that every fan that attends either of the games will receive a free 2023 Homer Hanky with the "We Believe" mantra on prominent display.

Musically speaking, Wednesday's performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" will be performed by trumpeter Mark Holtan, while the Gate 34 DJ will be Cristian Baca.

Single-game tickets for the games at Target Field are on sale on the Twins' website.