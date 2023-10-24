Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels to miss season opener with injury

MINNEAPOLIS — Forward Jaden McDaniels will miss the Timberwolves' regular season opener in Toronto, the team announced.

McDaniels suffered a left calf strain while at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games earlier in October.

He is considered day-to-day, according to the team.

This announcement comes only one day after he signed a reported five-year, $136 million contract extension.

The Timberwolves played two games and also practiced while taking part in league festivities in Abu Dhabi.

In a message to fans, McDaniels said he would "see y'all this weekend versus Miami," referencing the team's home opener on Saturday versus the Heat. It's not clear if he will play on Saturday, however.

McDaniels started 79 of 82 regular season games last season.

The Raptors and Timberwolves tip off 6:30 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto Wednesday night.