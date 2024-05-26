Timberwolves fans remain optimistic heading into Game 3 in Dallas

MINNEAPOLIS — Optimism among many Timberwolves fans is still high heading into Sunday's pivotal Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks.

One of the reasons for that is Naz Reid, the team's sixth man who's become a cult hero during this playoff run.

Kyle Dennis is such a big fan that he spray-painted "Naz Reid" in giant letters on the garage of his home in St. Francis.

"I've had some people driving by taking pictures, honking their horn, yelling, 'Naz Reid' out the window," Dennis said.

Neighbors approve of the new garage art.

"At first I thought, 'I don't know what he's doing,'" said Elyssia Tradewell, who lives across the street from Dennis. "[My husband's] like, 'I bet he's doing a sign,' but we didn't know what the sign was for really, and then when it came up, we were like, 'Ok, yeah!'"

Danny Stupca and his son, Thomas, made the trip from Minnetonka to Dallas for Game 3.

They booked their flight before Game 7 of the last round when the Wolves hadn't even beaten the Denver Nuggets yet.

"Some of the best basketball memories I have with my dad was the Western Conference Finals back in 2004," Stupca said. "I've had season tickets for a decade and a half, so it's so cool to finally have the opportunity to bring my son to the game as well and recreate that experience for him."