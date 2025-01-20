Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo out indefinitely with toe sprain

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo will be out indefinitely with a toe injury, the team announced Monday.

DiVincenzo, 27, suffered a Grade 3 left great toe sprain in Wednesday's loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Wolves said they "are currently seeking a second opinion to determine the best treatment options going forward."

The Wolves brought DiVincenzo to Minnesota, along with Julius Randle, as part of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade with the New York Knicks. He struggled to start the season, coming off the bench behind veteran Mike Conley. Since being inserted into the starting lineup, though, DiVincenzo has been a key part of the Wolves' offense. He's averaging 11 points and 3.6 assists a game and shooting 37% from beyond the arc.

With DiVincenzo out, Conley will likely regain his starter status, though the Wolves have young playmaker Rob Dillingham at the point, too. Dillingham, a first-round pick in June, recently returned from an injury of his own.

Midway through the season, the Wolves are hovering in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference.