Former Knicks Randle, DiVincenzo see "perfect opportunity" to win championship with Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS — For Julius Randle and Keita Bates-Diop, going from the New York Knicks to the Minnesota Timberwolves is a homecoming of sorts.

Along with Donte DiVincenzo, the two former Knicks come to the Wolves as part of a package for Karl-Anthony Towns, a franchise great who was well-loved in Minnesota, even if he never ascended to superstar status.

"One of the best players to ever put on a Timberwolves jersey," Wolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said. "We don't trade a person like KAT lightly."

For Randle, the move marks a reunion with head coach Chris Finch, who was the associate head coach in New Orleans when Randle played for the Pelicans. He averaged 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists that year.

"I'm extremely excited," Randle said. "When I left Finch in New Orleans, I wanted him in New York with me because he was such a great coach. I always thought he was a genius ... That was the easiest my game ever felt, playing under Finch."

Bates-Diop, meanwhile, returns to the team that drafted him in 2018.

"It feels a little bit different, obviously we're winning a little bit more than last time I was here," Bates-Diop said. "There's a winning culture, there's a goal in mind and I'm happy to be a part of it."

The sharp-shooting DiVincenzo doesn't have the same connection, but the Wolves have long pursued him. He said he's "super excited" to be with a team where he feels wanted.

"Whatever this season may bring, my confidence is all-time high," he said. "My coaches, my teammates, they all have confidence in me."

All three players said they're ready to do whatever necessary to help the Wolves win.

"At this point in my career, I've accomplished a lot of great things on an individual level," Randle said, "but I want to win a championship and this is a perfect opportunity to do that."