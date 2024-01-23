Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, Thunder's Chet Holmgren named to 2024 USA Basketball player pool

MINNEAPOLIS — The Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and Thunder's Chet Holmgren — who hails from Minneapolis and played in high school at Minnehaha Academy — were both selected to the 41-athlete player pool for the 2024 USA basketball team.

The pool will be cut down to 12 players at a later date, and that group will represent the country at the summer Olympics in Paris, France.

The group of players were selected by USA Basketball Men's National Team managing director Grant Hill.

"The United States boasts unbelievable basketball talent and I am thrilled that many of the game's superstars have expressed interest in representing our country at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games," Hill said. "It is a privilege to select the team that will help us toward the goal of once again standing atop the Olympic podium. This challenging process will unfold over the next several months as we eagerly anticipate the start of national team activity."

Anthony Edwards played for team USA last summer at the 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup in Manila, Philippines where the team finished in fourth.

Anthony Edwards of USA Team in action during the Torneo Ciudad de Malaga, basketball match played between USA and Slovenia on August 12, 2023, in Malaga, Spain. Jon Imanol Reino/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The same four coaches at 2023 World Cup will also coach the team in Paris.

Those are head coach Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), assistants: Mark Few (Gonzaga University), Tyronn Lue (L.A. Clippers) and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat).

It's worth noting that Few coached Holmgren in his only college season at Gonzaga a few years ago.

Holmgren also played for Team USA at the 2021 FIBA U-19 Basketball World Cup, where the team won the gold medal.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. / Getty Images

He was also named tournament MVP.