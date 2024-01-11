Gophers' Amaya Battle sees success on the court as player and photographer

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a Saturday afternoon in January. A top high school hoops matchup is being played in a crowded gym. Battle is there to document it.

"It's a great outlet. It takes your mind off of things, and it kind of just slows your world down," Battle said. "Your world can get really hectic with basketball, especially with school, so having an outlet that slows it down is great."

As the point guard for the Gophers, it's usually Battle who is the subject of sports photography, but lately she's reversed roles — shooting games with an expert eye.

"I feel like most hoopers like a certain kind of picture, you know, the one where you're standing off or something, or a cool action shot. And it definitely helps that I know the game so I can anticipate what's about to come and be ready for the shot," Battle said.

Battle's breaks from basketball often consist of editing sessions or shooting Gophers men's hoops or football.

"It's nice having the media department at the U in my back pocket. I'll stop in their office and ask them questions," Battle said.

She started taking pictures as a senior at Hopkins High School. Basketball has taken her around the world — that's when her other passion comes in handy.

"There's one picture on our European tour this past summer, we were in Croatia I think at this point. And we were on top of a big hill, and the sea was under us and the city and there was a cross on top," Battle said. "And so I got a picture of my teammate, Mara (Braun), walking toward the cross. Just the pictures of the cross were really cool 'cause it meant a lot to me."

Whether she's hitting it, or capturing it, these days Battle is all about that perfect shot.

"It's cool being on the other side and having both perspectives," Battle said.

