Tim Walz casts his ballot early with family in St. Paul

By Esme Murphy

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz cast his ballot with his family on Wednesday morning in St. Paul.

The Democratic vice presidential candidate was joined by his wife Gwen Walz and his son Gus Walz. Gus Walz recently turned 18, and it was his first time voting. 

"We're excited about it," Tim Walz said when asked how he was feeling about Gus casting his ballot. "He's looking for that 'I voted' sticker." 

Tim Walz said he voted for Vice President Kamala Harris as well as Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Betty McCollum as an "opportunity to turn the page on the chaos of Donald Trump."

When asked about how he voted in a controversial St. Paul child care ballot measure — which if passed would permit the city to levy property taxes to subsidize child care costs — Walz said he "took [his] advice from Mayor Carter." 

Carter has opposed the measure, arguing that only a small fraction of low-income children will benefit, and has said city staff do not have the infrastructure to take on such a program. He vetoed the initial resolution, but the city council overrode his decision, placing the question on the ballot. 

Early voting in the general election is underway and will continue until Monday, Nov. 4, the day before the election. In-person voting locations can be found on the Minnesota secretary of state's website. You can also vote by mail using an absentee ballot, as long as it is received by Election Day.

Esme Murphy
esme-murphy.png

Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.

