Motorcade accompanying VP nominee Tim Walz involved in crash

Harris, Walz busy Labor Day on campaign Harris, Walz busy Labor Day in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin 04:19

Vans carrying members of the press that were part of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's motorcade were involved in a crash on Monday afternoon.

Journalists traveling with the vice presidential nominee said the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Interstate 794. Walz was on his way to an event celebrating Labor Day in Milwaukee.

A staff member in one of the press vans appeared to have a broken arm and was being treated by medics, according to the journalists, who said they were violently thrown forward as one van slammed into another in front of it and then was hit from behind.

Walz's vehicle was not involved in the crash, according to the campaign.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

contributed to this report.