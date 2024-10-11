Tim Walz attends Mankato high school football game

MANKATO, Minn. — It was a huge homecoming for Gov. Tim Walz Friday night in Mankato.

Minnesota State University stadium was packed Friday night for the annual Jug Game between Mankato West Scarlets and the Mankato East Cougars.

This traditional game was far from typical, with secret service members in the crowd and heavy police presence, but on the gridiron, it was game on as usual.

"Seeing Mr. Walz is a great thing," said Jimmy Baker, Mankato West alum. "I think he's a great person."

25 years ago, it was Baker and his teammates on the field and Walz was the assistant coach.

"I feel nostalgic in an amazing way," Baker smiled.

Times have changed—and both Walz and Baker are in the stands watching a new generation hit the field.

A few hours before kickoff, as the Scarlets got onto bus, Walz gave the team captains a quick pep talk, telling them to have fun.

A homecoming for Walz, from the halls he once taught, to the field before hitting the campaign trail with less than a month until election day.

In front of a packed stadium, the Scarlets beat the Cougars 28-7.