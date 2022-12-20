Ticket prices for Vikings wild card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium already sky high

MINNETONKA, Minn. – Christmas came early for Minnesota Vikings fans over the weekend.

The team won the NFC North title with a historic comeback, and that means they're guaranteed to be in the wild card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium next month. Prices for those seats are already sky high.

Immediately after Saturday's winning kick, fans swarmed the Fans HQ store in Ridgedale Mall, according to owner Shaun Hagglund.

"It's just been insane here since the game. Even like during the game we had crowds gathering in front of the store to watch the TVs that we had there," Haaglund said.

There was a similar frenzy at Ticket King, says owner Michael Nowakowski.

"After that win, our website was just pounded with playoff requests," Nowakowski said.

Right now, one ticket in the upper deck for the Jan. 15 wild card game will set you back more than $200. Lower level seats are at least $1,000.

Nowakowski has a warning for would-be ticket buyers. If someone offers to sell you a paper ticket over the phone or in person – it's a scam.

"As the value of tickets goes up, more scam artists come out of the woodwork," he said.

He has been reselling Vikings tickets for 30 years.

CBS

"If they are lucky to get the NFC Championship Game, then it becomes a national event where, you know, it wouldn't surprise me if it's $500 or $600 just to get in the door," he said.

But Nowakowski says he doesn't want to get ahead of himself.

Out at the Fans HQ store, a Vikings sweatshirt that reads "Cautiously Optimistic" on the front is a best seller.

Nowakowski also shared this tip: Seats for the Christmas Eve home game against the New York Giants are significantly less expensive than that January playoff. Everything is relative, but for the Giants game, the upper deck is upwards of $100, and lower levels seats upwards of $400.