Game day update: Colts vs. Vikings (Dec. 17, 2022)get the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- After failing to lock up the NFC North last weekend, the Minnesota Vikings have another chance to do so on Saturday.
The Vikings (10-3) host the flailing Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) at noon. Minnesota earns the division championship with a win or tie. The same was true last weekend when the Vikings took on the Detroit Lions, but a 34-23 loss delayed the crowning by at least a week.
The Vikings' defense is on a disastrous five-game streak of allowing 400+ yards to opponents, though the team is 3-2 in those games. Overall, the defense ranks dead last in yards allowed per game and 24th in points allowed. The offense, meanwhile, ranks 10th in points per game and 17th in yards.
That offense should get a boost this weekend with stud left tackle Christian Darrisaw likely returning to the starting lineup, along with center Garrett Bradbury.
The Colts are on a three-game losing streak and 1-3 overall since the midseason firing of head coach Frank Reich. Their offense is one of the league's worst, ranking 31st and 25th in points and yards per game, respectively. The defense has been middling, ranking 18th and 8th in points and yards allowed, respectively.
Vikings fans who are feeling confident can already buy their playoff tickets.