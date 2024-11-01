3 shot in Dinkytown; no suspect info, U of M says

MINNEAPOLIS — Three people were shot in Dinkytown early Friday morning, according to the University of Minnesota.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. along Southeast Fourth Street and 13th Avenue Southeast, an alert from the school said.

The university says there's no information about a suspect right now. It's also unknown whether anyone from campus was involved.

Students are being asked to avoid the area while police process the scene.

WCCO

One witness reported hearing gunshots and saw one person taken away in an ambulance.

"I heard a lot of loud bangs in quick succession, too quick to be fireworks obviously," Themis Megas said. "I immediately peeked right out the window since I was right near it, and I saw a lot of people running, hopping into cars, people peeling away."

Megas said police have recently been ramping up security in the area.

It's the same area where WCCO captured chaos on the Fourth of July. Prosecutors charged 20 people with serious felonies for shooting fireworks at people, cars and police officers.