Three die in head-on collision in Koochiching County

NORTHOME, Minn. — At least three people are dead following a crash in northern Minnesota Sunday morning.

Authorities say a 2016 Chevy Silverado was traveling east on Highway 1 west of Koochiching County Road 15 when it collided head-on with a 2021 Ford F-150 traveling west shortly after 11 a.m.

The 24-year-old driver of the Chevy died in the crash. He was identified as Riley Scheidecker, of Bloomer, Wisconsin. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, the Minnesota State Patrol reports.

There were three passengers in Scheidecker's vehicle. Two of them, 26-year-old men, suffered life-threatening injuries. The state patrol says neither were wearing a seat belt. Another 26-year-old, who had been wearing a seat belt, suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the F-150, identified as 27-year-old Joseph Carlson, of North Branch, died as a result of his injuries. John Corazzo, 27, of Shoreview, also died. Both had been wearing seat belts, according to the crash report.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Northome is about 70 miles southwest of International Falls.