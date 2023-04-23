Three arrested after shooting, pursuit in Cass Lake

CASS LAKE, Minn. – Authorities say two men and a boy were arrested in northern Minnesota early Sunday morning after a drive-by shooting that left a man injured.

Multiple callers reported a shooting in Pike Bay Township just before 6 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. When authorities arrived, they found two homes had been hit by gunfire. A man had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

While authorities investigated that scene, more 911 calls came in about a possible shooting at a housing facility in Cass Lake. A caller identified a suspect vehicle, which authorities saw leaving the area and pursued.

The sheriff's office said the suspect vehicle left the road on Morning Star Lane Northwest and three occupants tried to run. All three were arrested and "firearms were recovered," per the sheriff's office.

Investigation revealed shots were not fired at the second scene, but there was some property damage to one of the housing units.