Greater Minnesota News

Bemidji schools switch to e-learning Wednesday due to "credible threat"

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Bemidji Area Schools will make Wednesday an e-learning day after police say a "credible threat" was made against the district Tuesday night.

District officials say they are working with police to provide families with more information about the situation, which they say will happen by Wednesday afternoon.

"Bemidji Area Schools takes the safety of our students and staff very seriously and is taking this step to keep our students and staff safe," officials wrote in a statement sent to families Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the digital team, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 6:46 AM CST

