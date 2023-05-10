Thousands of Minnesota students could get free tuition next year: Here's who will qualify

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A higher education bill that will provide free tuition for thousands of eligible Minnesota students starting next school year is heading to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.

On Tuesday, the DFL-led Minnesota Senate on Tuesday approved a higher education omnibus bill on a party-line vote of 34-30. That bill includes $117 million for free tuition for students who qualify.

Here are some important details.

WHO QUALIFIES?



Minnesota students with families making under $80,000 a year will be eligible for "North Star Promise" scholarships.

Additionally, the student has to take at least one credit per semester, not yet have a bachelor's degree, fill out a FAFSA form for financial aid and remain in good academic standing.

HOW WOULD IT WORK?



The state would fund up to 100% of tuition and fees plus up to half of the value of Pell Grant - a federal need-based assistance - any student received. The amount of the scholarship would be determined after other federal grants, financial aid and other scholarships are deducted from the student's total costs to attend the school.

HOW MANY ARE IMPACTED?



The Minnesota Office of Higher Education estimates it will impact 15,000 to 20,000 students currently enrolled.

WHAT SCHOOLS CAN STUDENTS ATTEND?



Tuition and fees will be covered for residents who attend schools in the University of Minnesota, Minnesota State system or in-state Tribal colleges.

ADDITIONAL INFO



That bill also includes additional money for existing grant programs, a new scholarship program for paramedics, and support for students who are parents balancing raising a child and going to school, among other provisions.