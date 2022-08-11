Minnesota Nurses Association announces strike vote set for next week

What a possible nurses strike could mean for patients

ST. PAUL -- Calling for "patients over profits," the Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced its plan to vote on a strike next week.

Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner says 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports have been working without a contract since June. Nurses say they're overworked, understaffed, and patients are paying too much for health care.

"We're not asking for the moon. What we are asking is hospitals and our executives, to work with us to address our staffing, our retention and our patient care in our hospitals," Turner said. "But our executives have made it very clear they are not interested in taking on these issues."

The strike vote will take place Monday. If the vote to strike passes, nurse negotiation leaders would be authorized to call a strike following a 10-day notice to employers.

"Such a strike of 15,000 nurses would be one of the largest nurses strikes in U.S. history, and would be the first time Twin Cities and Twin Ports nurses took such an action together in contract negotiations," the union said in a press release.

Allina Health released a statement, saying "we have offered an economic package that includes a wage increase of 10.25% over the three years of the contract, as well as additional compensation benefits."

WCCO has reached out to several other hospitals for statements.

While all of this is happening, negotiations are ongoing and a settlement can end this at any time.

