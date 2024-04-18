Thomas Lane, ex-Minneapolis officer involved in George Floyd's murder, completes federal prison sentence

MINNEAPOLIS — Thomas Lane, one of the former Minneapolis police officers convicted in the murder of George Floyd, has completed his federal prison sentence, but still remains in federal custody.

Lane, 41, was convicted in 2022 of violating Floyd's civil rights when he was murdered by former officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020. Lane was sentenced in 2022 to 2.5 years in federal prison.

Lane was convicted earlier that year on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and was sentenced to three years. Two of those years were served concurrently with his federal sentence, which ended on Feb. 26, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

A bureau spokesperson confirmed with WCCO that Lane is still in custody as he awaits transfer to the Minnesota Department of Corrections. The length of Lane's remaining state sentence is not clear.

Lane was serving his sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Littleton, Colorado. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson had originally recommended for Lane to be sent to Duluth's Federal Prison Camp, but the bureau decided on Englewood in part due to concerns for Lane's safety.

WCCO has reached out to the Minnesota Department of Corrections and is waiting to hear back.