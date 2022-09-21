Watch CBS News
Thomas Lane set to be sentenced for aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd's death

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Ex-cop Thomas Lane will report to Colorado prison in Floyd killing
Ex-cop Thomas Lane will report to Colorado prison in Floyd killing 00:30

MINNEAPOLIS – An ex-Minneapolis police officer will soon learn his fate for the role he played in the death of George Floyd.

State prosecutors charged Thomas Lane with aiding and abetting manslaughter. He pleaded guilty back in May.

In this handout image provided by Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane is seen in a booking photo.
Thomas Lane Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Lane is already serving 30 months in a federal prison in Colorado for violating George Floyd's civil rights.

A judge will sentence Lane for his state charges Wednesday morning.

