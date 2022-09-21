Thomas Lane set to be sentenced for aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd's death
MINNEAPOLIS – An ex-Minneapolis police officer will soon learn his fate for the role he played in the death of George Floyd.
State prosecutors charged Thomas Lane with aiding and abetting manslaughter. He pleaded guilty back in May.
Lane is already serving 30 months in a federal prison in Colorado for violating George Floyd's civil rights.
A judge will sentence Lane for his state charges Wednesday morning.
