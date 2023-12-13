Thirsty Whale Bakery to reopen in north Minneapolis, with help from YoYo Donuts' owners

Thirsty Whale Bakery to reopen under new ownership but same baker

MINNEAPOLIS — Just days after Twin Cities donut lovers spilled tears atop their final Samoa Long John, a delicious crisis has been averted.

Thirsty Whale Bakery in north Minneapolis announced its closure in early December due to "economic changes," but the beloved shop will reopen on Monday, Dec. 18.

Alise and Luke McGregor, owners of Minnetonka's YoYo Donut, announced Wednesday that they have purchased Thirsty Whale from Kyle Baker, owner and head baker.

"The past few years have presented many challenges in running a business," Baker said. "I am grateful the community will still be able to enjoy Thirsty Whale Bakery and all the hard work that has gone into it over the years."

Baker will stay on as Thirsty Whale's lead baker, and the McGregors say "minimal changes" will be made to the shop, located near the intersection of North Fremont and 42nd avenues in the Webber-Camden neighborhood.