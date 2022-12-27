"Things are going horribly, horribly wrong": Massive Southwest Airlines disruption leaves travelers stranded

MINNEAPOLIS – The holiday winter storm has left some airlines scrambling to get back on track, particularly Southwest Airlines.

On Monday, the airline cancelled more than 80% of flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and thousands of others across the country. It led to long wait times on customer service lines and long lines inside airports.

"We didn't get any text or any message telling us it was cancelled before we came," Houston resident Teresa Kalina said.

She and her husband Larry's flight back home was among the thousands of cancelled Southwest flights Monday. With stranded passengers, crews and baggage nationwide, Thrifty Traveler editor Kyle Potter says it's an airline meltdown, one of the biggest he's ever seen.

"Things are going horribly, horribly wrong," Potter said.

He suggests anyone flying Southwest this week books a back-up flight on another airline. If Southwest cancels, travelers are entitled to a full refund.

"Even if it was a storm, the federal government guarantees you the right to cancel your entire trip and get your money back if the airline cancels your flight," Potter said.

CBS

Jacksonville State basketball player Masengo Mutanda is trying to make it to practice on Tuesday, but her second flight was cancelled, so she re-booked on Spirit Airlines last minute.

"I was on hold for six hours. I literally fell asleep, woke up and I was still on hold," Mutanda said. "It has been a long day, you know. I'm just trying to get to where I'm getting to and just get some sleep before practice."

Meanwhile, Teresa and Larry will have to stay in Minnesota until Saturday. They said it was the soonest Southwest was able to re-book them.

"We'll have to figure out some kind of vacation plan for the rest of the week," Larry Kalina said.

More than 60% of Tuesday's Southwest flights are already canceled nationwide as of 10 p.m. Monday.

In a statement, the airline apologized and said it's working to "urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning crews and our fleet."

The federal government is taking notice. Monday night, the Department of Transportation tweeted that it's "concerned by Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service," and it will "examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan."