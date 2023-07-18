"They took my baby": Parents of Darisha Bailey Vath say teen's ex was in vehicle that killed her

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- A family in Forest Lake is grieving the loss of their 17-year-old daughter. Police say Darisha Bailey Vath was intentionally run over and killed during a fight at a park this weekend.

Twenty-year-old Dylan Simmons appeared in court for the first time Tuesday morning after Washington County prosecutors charged him with third-degree murder and vehicular homicide. His bail was set at $350,000 with conditions, or $750,000 without.

"I'll never see her again. Never hold her. Never be able to tell her I love her. They took my baby," Darisha's mother Sarath Vath said.

"I never wish any parent have to see their child lay on the ground like that," Darisha's father Darius Bailey said. "It's going to be very hard to live with those memories in my head."

In the criminal complaint, Washington County prosecutors accuse Simmons of intentionally hitting Darisha with a car after a fight early Sunday morning at a Forest Lake park. The complaint state that Simmons left the crime scene with a passenger in tow.

Simmons later returned to the scene while police were investigating and was arrested, according to the complaint.

The victim's parents say the passenger was their daughter's ex-boyfriend.

"I don't know why people could be so cruel," Darius said. "She was a human being and she was run over like she was nothing. And the driver kept going. I know he came back to turn himself in because he knew that he killed a very good person. Words shouldn't get you killed."

On Tuesday, just days after the teenager's death, mourners gathered where she died paying respect to her memory. Her parents say she was a well-loved, goofy, kind-hearted person who had plans to become a veterinarian someday.

"Spend time with your kids because life isn't promised to us," Darius said. "This pain is unbearable."

The pain keeps both of them pushing for justice, hoping to see both people inside the vehicle arrested and charged.

"My baby can't see sunlight and have freedom," Darius said. "They shouldn't either."

Darisha's funeral will be held in Rochester on Saturday.