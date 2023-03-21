Watch CBS News
These 3 St. Paul neighborhoods are ranked as best places to live Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Three St. Paul neighborhoods top the list of best places to live in Minnesota -- and one made the national list, according to a new ranking.

On Monday, Niche released its "2023 Best Places to Live in America" rankings, which also include state rankings. The ranking uses data from the U.S. Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics and CDC. That data is then combined with resident ratings. 

For Minnesota, the best places to live include:

  1. Macalester-Groveland, St. Paul neighborhood

  2. Summit Hill, St. Paul neighborhood

  3. Highland, St. Paul neighborhood

  4. Lauderdale, Minneapolis suburb

  5. Medina, Minneapolis suburb 

Macalester-Groveland was also featured in the national rankings, sneaking into the top 100 best places to live in America at No. 96. 

The rankings for Minnesota also include best places for families (Medina), best places to buy a house (Northern Township) and best public schools (Wayzata). Click here for more state rankings. 

In Wisconsin, the best places to live include: 

  1. Kohler

  2. Brookfield, Milwaukee suburb

  3. Shorewood, Milwaukee suburb

  4. Whitefish Bay, Milwaukee suburb

  5. Mequon, Milwaukee Suburb 

Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania tops the best place to live in America while Cambridge, Massachusetts was listed as the best city to live in America. Click here for more national rankings. 

