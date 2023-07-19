Watch CBS News
A $1 million lottery ticket is still unclaimed in Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Lotto fever hits Twin Cities as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots climb
Lotto fever hits Twin Cities as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots climb 02:37

MINNEAPOLIS -- As the jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions soar, there's still a $1 million unclaimed lottery ticket in Minnesota. And time is running out to claim it. 

According to the Minnesota Lottery, a $1 million Mega Millions prize was sold last July at a Casey's General Store in Fridley, located at 7295 University Avenue. 

RELATED: What to do if you win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot

The lucky winner only has until July 29 to claim the prize. Winning tickets expire a year after the drawing. 

Some other notable unclaimed prizes in Minnesota:

  • $685K Gopher 5 ticket
  • $130K Gopher 5 ticket
  • Numerous $50K Powerball tickets
  • $62.7K North 5 ticket
  • $30K Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket

There are also many unclaimed scratch game prizes. Check the full list here

No winning tickets were sold for Monday night's $922 million Powerball jackpot, lottery officials said, so the grand prize for Wednesday night's drawing will be an estimated $1 billion. The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and a Powerball of 21.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $720 million after there were no winners in Tuesday night's $640 million drawing. 

First published on July 19, 2023 / 11:10 AM

