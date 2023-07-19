A $1 million lottery ticket is still unclaimed in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- As the jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions soar, there's still a $1 million unclaimed lottery ticket in Minnesota. And time is running out to claim it.
According to the Minnesota Lottery, a $1 million Mega Millions prize was sold last July at a Casey's General Store in Fridley, located at 7295 University Avenue.
RELATED: What to do if you win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot
The lucky winner only has until July 29 to claim the prize. Winning tickets expire a year after the drawing.
Some other notable unclaimed prizes in Minnesota:
- $685K Gopher 5 ticket
- $130K Gopher 5 ticket
- Numerous $50K Powerball tickets
- $62.7K North 5 ticket
- $30K Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket
There are also many unclaimed scratch game prizes. Check the full list here.
No winning tickets were sold for Monday night's $922 million Powerball jackpot, lottery officials said, so the grand prize for Wednesday night's drawing will be an estimated $1 billion. The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and a Powerball of 21.
The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $720 million after there were no winners in Tuesday night's $640 million drawing.
for more features.