A $1 million lottery ticket is still unclaimed in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- As the jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions soar, there's still a $1 million unclaimed lottery ticket in Minnesota. And time is running out to claim it.

According to the Minnesota Lottery, a $1 million Mega Millions prize was sold last July at a Casey's General Store in Fridley, located at 7295 University Avenue.

The lucky winner only has until July 29 to claim the prize. Winning tickets expire a year after the drawing.

Some other notable unclaimed prizes in Minnesota:

$685K Gopher 5 ticket

$130K Gopher 5 ticket

Numerous $50K Powerball tickets

$62.7K North 5 ticket

$30K Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket

There are also many unclaimed scratch game prizes. Check the full list here.

No winning tickets were sold for Monday night's $922 million Powerball jackpot, lottery officials said, so the grand prize for Wednesday night's drawing will be an estimated $1 billion. The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and a Powerball of 21.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $720 million after there were no winners in Tuesday night's $640 million drawing.