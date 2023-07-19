What to do if you win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot

What to do if you win the Powerball jackpot

What to do if you win the Powerball jackpot

What to do if you win the Powerball jackpot

MINNEAPOLIS -- The third largest jackpot in Powerball history is up for grabs Wednesday night.

The $1 billion jackpot trails the $2 billion jackpot won last year, and the $1.5 billion jackpot in 2016. It's the seventh highest in U.S. lottery history.

The cash value for Wednesday's pot of gold is about $516.8 million, not including taxes.

Customers at Bobby and Steve's in Minneapolis hope they're walking out with a winning ticket.

"If I win, I will live off the grid, probably in Canada, deep in the woods. Have a high security cabin and living on the land style of life," Mike Stone of Minneapolis said.

So what should you do if you're the lucky winner?

"Put together your team, right, whether that's your spouse, a parent, a sibling. That one or two person team that you really trust and share that information with," wealth advisor Shean Fletcher said. "Most importantly, put together your professional team. Get your financial advisor, your lawyer, your CPA. Get everybody in the same room and start to build that plan on what you want to do."

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.