Watch CBS News
Consumer

What to do if you win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot

By Beret Leone

/ CBS Minnesota

What to do if you win the Powerball jackpot
What to do if you win the Powerball jackpot 02:25

MINNEAPOLIS -- The third largest jackpot in Powerball history is up for grabs Wednesday night.

The $1 billion jackpot trails the $2 billion jackpot won last year, and the $1.5 billion jackpot in 2016. It's the seventh highest in U.S. lottery history.

The cash value for Wednesday's pot of gold is about $516.8 million, not including taxes.

Customers at Bobby and Steve's in Minneapolis hope they're walking out with a winning ticket.

"If I win, I will live off the grid, probably in Canada, deep in the woods. Have a high security cabin and living on the land style of life," Mike Stone of Minneapolis said.

Lotto fever hits Twin Cities as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots climb 02:37

So what should you do if you're the lucky winner?

"Put together your team, right, whether that's your spouse, a parent, a sibling. That one or two person team that you really trust and share that information with," wealth advisor Shean Fletcher said. "Most importantly, put together your professional team. Get your financial advisor, your lawyer, your CPA. Get everybody in the same room and start to build that plan on what you want to do."

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million. 

Beret Leone
web-beret-leone.jpg

Beret Leone is a native Minnesotan who joined the WCCO team as a reporter in September 2022 - and she's thrilled be back home in the Twin Cities! Beret grew up in Chaska and graduated from Bethel University.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 6:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.