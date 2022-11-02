"There are no bad dogs, they're just having a hard time": Tips for owners of aggressive dogs

NEW HOPE, Minn. -- Dog bites and other aggressive behaviors are preventable, but it requires a little work. WCCO's Derek James shared some ways to help dogs with their needs and make it easier for pet owners.

James introduced 6-year-old Dougy and 1-year-old Gus Gus. The former is a mixed breed who struggles with reactivity, especially with other dogs while he's on leash, and the latter struggles with impulse control and loud kids.

Pet parents Megan and Phillip Livers knew they needed help when they brought Gus Gus home after rescuing him.

"It was chaos. It was madness, it was absolute insanity ," Megan said. "We really worked hard to keep them mostly separated in the beginning. We just wanted to limit their interaction to only positive experiences."

When they were together, there was different energy.

"There was a lot of maybe Gus starting something and then Dougy picking it up or vice versa. So, we would find ourselves kind of overwhelmed," said Phillip.

Before things went too far, they turned to Kari Bastyr, a long-time animal behavioralist. She says when dogs turn aggressive, it's typically the animal's way of communicating fear or anxiety.

"A lot of pet parents don't know what to look for and it's part of what I do in my sessions. They're called calming signals or stop signals. And examples include tongue flicking, lip licking, blinking heavily, yawn is a big one," said Bastyr.

By noticing those signals you have an opportunity to intervene.

"Maybe remove your dog from the situation, or redirect them, interrupt, help them, make them feel safe. If those behaviors go on and they're not paid attention to, that's when you're growling, snarling, snapping and for sure biting," explained Bastyr.

To lessen stressors in the backyard, Megan & Phillip did what Bastyr calls "environmental management." They put a tarp up on one of the fences to keep them from getting too excited about the kids next door.

Along with keeping aggression in check, Bastyr has helped the couple train the dogs to drop anything and to come with a recall word.

Bastyr offers this one final important reminder.

"There are no bad dogs, they're just having a hard time," Bastyr said.

If you are looking for next steps, Bastyr says first make an appointment with your vet to rule out any medical issues. Do not Google how to help your dog. Bastyr says to find a professional who specializes in positive, science-based training who has experience with dogs showing aggression.