Thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars soar in St. Paul, data show

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles in St. Paul have soared in the last year, data from the city's police department show.

There were just 18 Kia thefts in all of 2021, data from the St. Paul Police Department show, compared to 256 thefts so far this year—an increase of 1300%. Hyundai thefts increased 584% from 31 to 212 during the same period.

St. Paul Police say the increase mirrors national trends—there are similar reports in Ohio and Milwaukee. A stolen Kia Sportage struck another vehicle, killing 70-year-old Phoua Hang during a Sunday night crash, the department said. There are no arrests in the case.

"The Kias and Hyundais have what I call a design flaw that allows them to be stolen easier," said Ramsey County Undersheriff Mike Martin, who spoke with WCCO after speaking at a Violent Crime Summit with law enforcement in Shoreview Tuesday. "All they have to do is break a window and get in and within seconds those cars can be compromised and be started with a USB port or even a pocket knife."

In a statement to WCCO, a spokesman said Hyundai is aware of the problem and that its cars meet federal safety standards. Kia did not respond to a request for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Hyundai Motor America is concerned with the rise in local auto thefts. The safety and well-being of our customers and the community is and will remain our top priority," Ira Gabriel with Hyundai said in an email. "These vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and engine immobilizers are standard equipment on all new Hyundai vehicles."

Martin says agencies across the metro are coordinating with each other to track down stolen vehicles. He said it's a statewide problem and individuals are stealing cars and committing other crimes outside the jurisdiction where they took the vehicle. Videos circulating social media showcase how to manipulate Kias and Hyundais to start without a key, he said.

But there are simple safety steps you can take for any car: Use an alarm system, install a steering wheel lock and don't leave cars running and unattended—or unlocked.

"We would ask people to be hyper-vigilant," Martin said.

At the Violent Crime Summit, which convened more than 100 to discuss solutions to curb violent crime, Deputy Ramsey County Sheriff Alex Graham urged having the responding officer call the auto manufacturer to see if it can track a stolen vehicle's whereabouts.

He said cars with OnStar are best to locate and that the technology can stop cars remotely.

The Minnesota Legislature this year discussed a proposal, sponsored by Rep. Kelly Moller, DFL-Shoreview, that would expand the ability of law enforcement to use mobile tracking devices on stolen cars to avoid high-speed chases. It had bipartisan support but ultimately didn't pass this session.

State Rep. Jay Xiong wrote on Facebook that Hang, who was killed in the hit and run on Sunday, was his grandmother.

"I'm at a loss for words. One of my biggest and greatest supporters," he said.