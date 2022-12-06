Watch: Lion cubs from Ukraine play in the snow at The Wildcat Sanctuary

Cute: Lion cubs rescued from Ukraine play in the snow for the first time

SANDSTONE, Minn. -- Four lion cubs rescued from Ukraine recently played in the snow for the very first time.

The cubs - named Taras, Stefania, Lesya, anad Prada - arrived at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone at the end of November. They spent a few days in a heated indoor space before going out to experience snow for the first time.

Lions acclimate well to winter temperatures and enjoy spending time outdoors. The cubs can choose to stay in their indoor heated rooms or go outside to their outdoor dens and caves.

"They are fearless and love to explore every inch of their outdoor habitat," said The Wildcat Sanctuary founder Tammy Thies. "They all ran through the snow, climbed the cave and even ventured over to say hello to rescued tigers across the way."

After surviving sporadic bombings and drone attacks in Ukraine, the cubs were moved to Poland, where they stayed until they were eventually transported to Minnesota.

They'll spend the next 20 years at The Wildcat Sanctuary, and staff will work to make sure they all blend together into one pride.