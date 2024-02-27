The Turtles to play Minnesota State Fair Grandstand as part of "Happy Together" tour

Minnesota State Fair: A look back to the 1960s and now

Minnesota State Fair: A look back to the 1960s and now

Minnesota State Fair: A look back to the 1960s and now

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The roster for 2024 shows at the State Fair Grandstand continues to grow, and the newest addition will be a throwback for many fans.

The Happy Together Tour is once again making a stop at the "Great Minnesota Get-Together," and this time around features famous artists from the '60s and '70s. But the headliner, as always, will be The Turtles, best known for their song "Happy Together." Other hits from the '60s they're known for include "It Ain't Me Babe" and "You Baby."

The Happy Together Tour first hit the Grandstand in 2011, and has since logged a total of seven appearances. The Turtles themselves were part of a split bill with Gary Puckett and The Grass Roots back in 1998. The band will still have to log about a half dozen more appearances before rivalling the likes of country stalwarts Alabama, who have 14 Grandstand appearances to their name.

The Turtles will be joined by Jay and the Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues and The Cowsills.

The bands will be performing on Monday, Aug. 26.

Tickets start at $33 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Among the other shows also scheduled for this year's State Fair, Grammy Award-nominated Mötley Crüe is bringing its brand of '80s hair metal to the fair. The band is scheduled to perform on Thursday, Aug. 29. Tickets for that show are $77 and are already on sale.

Comedian Nate Bargatze and Kidz Bop Live have been confirmed for the Grandstand this summer.

The fair runs from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2.