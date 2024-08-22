Watch CBS News
The Peg celebrates 40 years of service at Minnesota State Fair

By Pauleen Le

The Peg: Minnesota State Fair’s only full-service restaurant
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — A staple at the Minnesota State Fair is celebrating a milestone this year.

The Peg is marking 40 years at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. 

When most fair foods come on a stick and finding a place to sit can come at a premium, The Peg serves as the fair's only full-service restaurant where customers can enjoy a seat at one of the many tables and waiters take their orders.

It first opened its doors in 1984 and the fair favorites still prevail, including the Peg Muffin — a breakfast sandwich with sausage, tomato, egg and cheese, the Peg Burger — double patties with spicy sauce and the loaded fries which are topped with barbecue pork and coleslaw.

The Peg is open at 7 a.m. and located outside of the southeast side of the Agriculture Horticulture Building, across from the Space Tower. 

