The luck of the Irish was in full force Saturday in St. Paul

It wasn’t just the Irish out enjoying Saturday’s parade

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul's Rice Park was a sea of green Saturday, when for the 58th time, thousands marched in the city's St. Patrick's Day parade.

The event, hosted by the St. Patrick's Association of St. Paul, gives Irish families the chance to show their heritage proudly.

"It's different than other parades, right? Nothing flashy, it's people that are super proud to be Irish," said organizer Shannon McMahon. "You can't find another parade like this."

From O'Neill's to O'Malley's and everyone in between – the parade brought out thousands of happy marchers, musicians and more.

"It's about fun – it's about tradition," said Steven McParland of St. Paul, who donned an orange, white and green striped beard. "Everybody's Irish in St. Paul on St. Patrick's Day."

The event, in year 58, typically is held on St. Patrick's Day itself – but with the holiday falling on a Sunday, it was pushed a day earlier. When the sun came out shortly before the parade, the crowd let out a cheer – the memory of last year's parade still fresh, and frozen, in their memory – when the city saw its coldest parade in 30 years.

"Last year was brutal," said Mike Johnson of Superior, Wisconsin. "There were unspeakable things that were done under the kilt. I wore it regimentally if you catch my drift."

Event organizers say money raised during the event through sales of commemorative buttons and other items will go towards local charities in the area.