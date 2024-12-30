"The Heart Sellers" at Guthrie Theater explores the immigrant experience

MINNEAPOLIS — A poignant comedy that explores friendship, identity and the immigrant experience is now taking center stage at the Guthrie Theater.

"The Heart Sellers" tells the tale of two friends, Jane and Luna, who are new to America and spending the Thanksgiving holiday alone while their medical resident husbands work the night away.

Directed by Lloyd Suh, the play is set eight years after the Hart-Celler Act of 1965 overhauled the U.S. immigration system by eliminating restrictive, nationality-based immigration quotas and granting new paths to U.S. citizenship for people from Asia, Africa and other non-European nations.

Luna and Jane explore the struggle of assimilating into a new country while still trying to stay connected to their roots and traditions and asks, "Would you give up your heart to make a new home?"

The show runs now through Jan. 25.

For more details on tickets, click here.