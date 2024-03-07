"Cabaret," "Midsummer Night's Dream" headline Guthrie's 2024-25 season

MINNEAPOLIS — Theater season is officially upon us. On Thursday, the Guthrie Theater officially released their 2024-2025 season slate. Their season will start in September and run until August 2025.

The theater is branding the '24-'25 season as "a most rare vision." According to their website, this season is about, "embracing theater's inevitable changeability and enduring resiliency with a collection of heralded classics and fearless new work."

The line-up includes several classic plays, including "A Midnight Summer's Dream," "Cabaret," and the 50th anniversary of "A Christmas Carol."

However, this season also promises a slew of new, original work that audiences haven't seen before.

"The theater is so powerful because it has the exceptional ability to make even our wildest dreams feel tangible," said Guthrie Theatre's Artistic Director, Joseph Haj. "We watch them unfold right before our eyes, and they make us believe that anything is possible."

Here is everything you need to know about the Guthrie's 2024-2025 season:

A strong start

The 2024-2025 season starts off strong with a presentation of "The Lehman Trilogy" by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power.

This show is described as "an epic portrayal of the American dream."

The story chronicles the rise and fall of a family of Bavaria immigrants in 1844 who create a lucrative fabric business that eventually collapses into bankruptcy.

"This sweeping generational saga questions how we define heroes and villains — and where we draw the line between them," says the Guthrie website.

The show will be directed by Arin Arbus and run from Sept. 14 to Oct. 13 at the Wurtele Thrust Stage.

The devil's in the details

Following "The Lehman Trilogy," the Guthrie presents an Octopus Theatricals production of "All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain."

This show was created and will be performed by Patrick Page and directed by Simon Godwin.

The show is described as "an artful exploration of evil," according to the Guthrie website.

This one-man show takes us into the depths of some of our most beloved and complex villains, peeling back the layers of the human heart.

This show will run from Oct. 12 to Nov. 17 at the McGuire Proscenium Stage.

50 years of being haunted by the ghosts of morality

This year's season would not be complete without the 50th presentation of the holiday classic, "A Christmas Carol."

Originally penned by Charles Dickins, this showing of the beloved literary classic has been adapted by Lavina Jadhwani and directed by Addie Gorlin-Han, with original direction from Joseph Haj.

This show will run from Nov. 9 to Dec. 29 at the Wurtele Thrust Stage.

It'll make you laugh, and then it'll make you cry

The new kid on the block, "The Heart Sellers," will make its debut at the Guthrie on Dec. 14 and run into the new year at the McGuire Proscenium Stage.

This show comes from the creative mind of Llyod Suh and will be directed by May Adrales.

The show is described as "a moving new comedy," per the Guthrie's website.

The story depicts two homesick immigrant women who run into each other at the supermarket on Thanksgiving. Both longing for connection in their new home, these women decide to spend their holiday together. Taking place eight years after the Hart-Celler Act of 1965 overhaul of the U.S. immigration system, this play explores what it truly means to be "home."

"Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind"

Next up, a show that never gets old: "A Midnight Summer's Dream."

The Shakespearian classic follows mortal and magical creatures as their paths cross on the shortest night of the year, opening up a Pandora's box of chaos and comedy.

This show will be directed by Joseph Haj and will run from Feb. 1 to Mar. 23, 2025 at the Wurtele Thrust Stage.

Mystery with a side of murder

From the mind of Agatha Christie, the Guthrie presents "The Mouse Trap."

This iconic murder mystery follows two newlyweds as they open their manor to guests for the winter season. Shortly after opening for the season, news comes down from London that there's been a murder. A body is soon found at the manor, prompting the newlyweds with their own murder mystery. Everyone becomes a suspect, but will the killer be caught in time before they kill again?

The show will be directed by Tracy Brigden and run from Mar. 15 to May 18, 2025 at the McGuire Proscenium Stage.

Blackmailing debutants

The season begins it's wind-down with the presentation of "The Nacirema Society."

Described as a "clever comedy," the show is by Peal Cleage and will be directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton and will run from April 19 to May 25, 2025 at the Wurtele Thrust Stage.

The story tells of southern elite as they prepare for the Nacirema Society's 1964 centennial cotillion, the premiere event of the season in Montgomery, Alabama. However, as two African American debutants prepare for the cotillion, they uncover a blackmailing scheme that threatens to ruin everything.

The Guthrie says that this play features "clever storytelling and scandalous plots, this lighthearted comedy winds its way to an ending as charming as its characters."

And...that's curtains!

The 2024-2024 season comes to an end with the one, the only, "Cabaret."

Originally written by Joe Masteroff and based on the plays and stories of John Van Druten and Christopher Isherwood, Joseph Haj helms this production with music and lyrics by John Kaner and Fred Ebb.

The production will run from June 21 to Aug. 24, 2025 at the Wurtele Thrust Stage.

This "provocative musical masterpiece," per the Guthrie, takes place inside a Berlin nightclub during World War II. Following the lives of the cabaret owner and performers as they find solace within each other while war rages just outside their doors. However, when the political unrest reaches a tipping point, the cabaret staff will face its greatest test yet.

How to get tickets

Here are important ticket dates to remember for this season's seven show run:

May 16: New season subscriptions start at $54

July 10: Single tickets for "The Lehman Trilogy," "All the Devils Are Here" and "The Heart Sellers" go on sale

Sept. 3: Single tickets for "A Christmas Carol" go on sale

Nov. 6: Single tickets for "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "The Mouse Trap" and "The Nacirema Society" go on sale

Jan. 8, 2025: Single tickets for "Cabaret" go on sale

Single ticket prices for all mainstage shows, except for "A Christmas Carol," range from $29 to $96.

Tickets for "A Christmas Carol" will range from $29 to $139, though discounts are available for seniors, students, educators and children.

