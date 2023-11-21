Free Thanksgiving meals across the metro for those in need

Several places offer free Thanksgiving meals to those in need

ST. PAUL, Minn. — As Minnesotans prepare for Thanksgiving, several groups are stepping up and providing a free holiday meal with all of the fixings.

Inside J. Selby's, the plant-based restaurant is cooking up magic, and looking to make a difference one plate at a time.

"We just want everyone in the community to be able to access a warm meal during the holiday," said Front End Manager Brynn Sieve.

Sieve says they've been offering a free Thanksgiving meal, no questions asked, since they opened their doors in 2017.

She said the restaurant prepares between 250 and 400 meals every year. Doors open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last.

The meal is a vegan Thanksgiving plate with vegan turkey, stuffing, kale, quinoa salad and a dinner roll.

"With all the other wonderful places that are providing these free meals we just wanted to make sure it was very inclusive," Sieve said.

Over at Christ on Capitol Hill, it's crunch time.

"We are peeling potatoes, we have at least 100 pounds we are peeling and chopping tomorrow," said Shobi's Table Executive Director Kari Olsen.

Shobi's Table is a kitchen-based community providing nutritious meals. They are collaborating with Daily Work, a non-profit that supports people looking to find a job. It's their first ever Gratitude Feast.

"We wanted to make a place where folks who may not have family would have a place to make those relationships," Olsen said.

They are preparing for 150 guests from all walks of life to come together at the church between 12 and 2 p.m.

Olsen said it's not about feeding those in need but creating a community.

"It's not about what you can pay, it's that we become a gift for one another," she said.

Serving up kindness, one plate at a time.

