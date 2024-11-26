Whether you're flying or driving, here's what to know for your Thanksgiving travel plans

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport continues to see high volume as many passengers are united within the holiday hustle and bustle.

"I feel like with all of us living in different places it's always special for us to come together," said Natalie Brigham, who traveled to Minneapolis from Denver.

Those reunions are causing big crowds at MSP. Terminals are seeing 8-10% more passengers compared to last year.

The Transportation Security Administration is predicting the busiest Thanksgiving ever.

"Since the spring, the ten busiest days both nationally and at MSP have occurred... and it just continues to grow," said Marty Robinson from the Transportation Security Administration.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds you to "know before you go." Before you head out of your house this holiday season, check out the road closures, potential work zones that will affect your travels and more.

AAA is warning Minnesotans that drivers will see the most congestion from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday and starting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The minimal traffic impacts will actually be on Thanksgiving.

Metro Transit sees slowing service on Thanksgiving Day due to a decrease in demand.

Sun Country says this year, you should arrive 2.5 hours early for your flight and 3.5 if you're flying internationally.