Thanksgiving appetizer recipe: Avocado, feta and pomegranate crostini

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger shared this Thanksgiving appetizer recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Avocado, Feta and Pomegranate Crostini

Makes 30 servings, 1 crostini each

All you need:

  • 1 Hy-Vee Bakery baguette, cut into ½-inch-thick slices
  • 2 tbsp Hy-Vee Select olive oil
  • 1 Hass avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and diced
  • ¼ cup pomegranate seeds
  • ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 2 tbsp finely sliced chives, optional
  • Hy-Vee fresh ground black pepper, to taste
  • 2 tbsp Hy-Vee honey, optional

 
All you do:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Brush bread slices with olive oil and place on a large rimmed baking pan. Toast until golden brown.
  2. Top crostini with avocado, pomegranate seeds and feta. If desired, garnish with chives, black pepper, and a drizzle of honey just before serving. 

First published on November 20, 2023 / 9:00 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

