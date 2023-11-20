Thanksgiving appetizer recipe: Avocado, feta and pomegranate crostini
MINNEAPOLIS — Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger shared this Thanksgiving appetizer recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Avocado, Feta and Pomegranate Crostini
Makes 30 servings, 1 crostini each
All you need:
- 1 Hy-Vee Bakery baguette, cut into ½-inch-thick slices
- 2 tbsp Hy-Vee Select olive oil
- 1 Hass avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and diced
- ¼ cup pomegranate seeds
- ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
- 2 tbsp finely sliced chives, optional
- Hy-Vee fresh ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 tbsp Hy-Vee honey, optional
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Brush bread slices with olive oil and place on a large rimmed baking pan. Toast until golden brown.
- Top crostini with avocado, pomegranate seeds and feta. If desired, garnish with chives, black pepper, and a drizzle of honey just before serving.
