Thank Giants fans for those lower-than-normal Vikings playoff ticket prices

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are in the playoffs, with game one set for Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium against the New York Giants.

And while Vikings fever is peaking, Sunday's tickets are going for lower prices than expected.

You can cheer from the upper level for $130. Mid-level seats are selling for $250, and lower-level premium seats are just more than $1,000. That's far cheaper than past year's playoff games.

Mike Nowakowski, owner of Ticket King, blames the Giants for the price drop.

"Giants fans are notorious for traveling, especially to Minnesota, in January," Nowakowski said.

And while ticket sales may be slow for this game, fan fever is on the rise. At sports merchandise store Fan HQ in Ridgedale Mall, Vikings gear is selling briskly. One bestseller is a shirt the store designed that reads, "Cautiously Optimistic."

Shopper Ann Hoffer says she is getting excited, but just not too excited.

"I'm hopeful to go all the way to the Super Bowl, but we'll have to see," Hoffer said.

As for the store?

"It's a Vikings town before any other team, so when the Vikings are winning, people are buying stuff," said Fan HQ's Dan Cote.

Fans are hoping that this unpredictable season will keep rolling on.

Ticket King says fans need to be aware that there are a lot of scammers out there claiming to sell real tickets. One dead giveaway? If someone offers to sell you a paper ticket – it's definitely a scam. The team does not use paper tickets anymore.