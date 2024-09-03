3 injured in shooting near Minnesota State Fairgrounds, police say

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul are investigating a shooting near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds that injured three young people Monday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Snelling Avenue North — just south of the fairgrounds — at 10:20 p.m. on the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital for treatment of his injury, which is not considered to be life-threatening.

Two additional people showed up at area hospitals, one with a gunshot wound to his leg and another with a gunshot wound to his neck. Both are expected to survive.

Police say preliminary information indicates that two of those with gunshot wounds are 17 years old and the third is 18 years old. The 18-year-old suffered the neck wound.

Investigators are looking into who is responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-291-1111 and request to speak with an officer.

The State Fair's last day was Monday and the fairgrounds closed at 9 p.m.