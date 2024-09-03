Watch CBS News
Crime

3 injured in shooting near Minnesota State Fairgrounds, police say

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

4 things to know from Sept. 3, 2024
4 things to know from Sept. 3, 2024 01:50

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul are investigating a shooting near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds that injured three young people Monday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Snelling Avenue North — just south of the fairgrounds — at 10:20 p.m. on the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital for treatment of his injury, which is not considered to be life-threatening.

Two additional people showed up at area hospitals, one with a gunshot wound to his leg and another with a gunshot wound to his neck. Both are expected to survive.

Police say preliminary information indicates that two of those with gunshot wounds are 17 years old and the third is 18 years old. The 18-year-old suffered the neck wound.

Investigators are looking into who is responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-291-1111 and request to speak with an officer.  

The State Fair's last day was Monday and the fairgrounds closed at 9 p.m. 

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.