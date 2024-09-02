Volunteers celebrate as Minnesota State Fair ends without major security concerns

Meet the group working to help keep the Minnesota State Fair safe

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Another year is in the books for the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Sunday smashed a State Fair attendance record: more than 256,000 people crossed through the gates. That's about 10,000 more people than the previous Sunday record.

Even with all those people, there were no major security concerns.

Outside the fairgrounds, a group of neighbors who volunteer every year to walk the streets assisting people, hosted an appreciation potluck for the Ujamaa Community Ambassadors.

"We've learned a lot from them," said Jennifer Victor-Larsen, a neighbor. "They help keep us calm. They help keep people calm. They use humor, they use real authenticity."

The Ambassadors had a presence near the fair every night, ready to deflate and defuse any situation, particularly among young people.

"Even if nothing happens, we still engage to let them know we're here," said Randy Freeman, one of the Ambassadors.

Cindy Mitsch, a neighbor, says when things get heated, the Ambassadors lower the temperature.

"They talk to these kids," she said. "They know these kids. Most of the Ambassadors are working with kids in high schools, education, rec centers."

The Ambassadors have worked with the same group of neighborhood volunteers for three State Fairs now.

They describe each other as family.

"People are starting to see the signs, the shirts, both us and the Ambassadors out, and I think it's just feeling a little more like a bigger neighborhood for a little while," Victor-Larsen said.

Inside the fair, State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla told WCCO last month how important a visible presence was for safety.

Shantel Hanson from Fridley noticed after what she says was a smooth trip through the security screening.

"I like how you can see them patrolling more often," Hanson said. "You can see more cops around. It makes us feel like we're going to have a good day."