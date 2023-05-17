Teens arrested after bullet strikes Minneapolis Public Schools building during drive-by shooting in stolen Kia

MINNEAPOLIS – A drive-by shooting sent a bullet through the window of a Minneapolis Public Schools building's cafeteria Monday.

It happened at the Davis Center, an administrative building on West Broadway Avenue near North Girard Avenue. No one was hurt.

Police say the suspects involved are teenagers who were riding in a stolen Kia. Officers used traffic cameras to track three of them down about 20 minutes later. They are still looking for one more boy.

"The reckless and violent behavior being undertaken by juveniles in stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles is an emergency," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "These juveniles are a danger to themselves and to anyone who happens to be around them. For the past year, they have been allowed to continue to wreak havoc in our neighborhoods with no recourse and no consequences. We cannot continue to tolerate this behavior."

