Watch CBS News
Local News

Teenagers flee the scene after crashing vehicle into Minneapolis apartment, police say

By Chris Veninga

/ CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities law enforcement leaders share concerns on youth crime
Twin Cities law enforcement leaders share concerns on youth crime 03:48

MINNEAPOLIS — Teenagers fled the scene after they crashed their car into a Minneapolis apartment building Wednesday night. 

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, early information has determined that occupants in a gray Jeep struck a green Honda, veered off the street, crashed into an apartment building and then came to rest in a nearby yard. 

The three occupants of the Jeep ran from the scene on foot. At this point in the case, it is believed the occupants were teenage boys

Police say they recovered a gun from the inside of the Jeep. 

crash1017.png
WCCO

The two occupants of the struck Honda SUV were a man and woman — both received minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported. 

The apartment building sustained minor damage. 

No arrests have been made. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.