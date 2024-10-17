Teenagers flee the scene after crashing vehicle into Minneapolis apartment, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — Teenagers fled the scene after they crashed their car into a Minneapolis apartment building Wednesday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, early information has determined that occupants in a gray Jeep struck a green Honda, veered off the street, crashed into an apartment building and then came to rest in a nearby yard.

The three occupants of the Jeep ran from the scene on foot. At this point in the case, it is believed the occupants were teenage boys.

Police say they recovered a gun from the inside of the Jeep.

WCCO

The two occupants of the struck Honda SUV were a man and woman — both received minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The apartment building sustained minor damage.

No arrests have been made.